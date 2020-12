Mitchell has been elevated to the Texans' active roster ahead of Sunday's contest with the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mitchell returned to the Texans' practice squad last week. He will now be No. 4 on the Texans' wide receiver depth chart with Will Fuller (suspension) and Randall Cobb (toe) sidelined. Still, Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee and Isaiah Coulter are ahead of him.