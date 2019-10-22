Texans' Steven Mitchell: Rises to active roster
The Texans promoted Mitchell to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Will Fuller (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Mitchell is being brought up as additional depth. The playing time will be flaky after Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee, so Mitchell will likely make most of his impact on special teams.
