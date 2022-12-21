Nelson (foot/knee) was listed as a full participant on the Texans' injury report Tuesday.
Nelson was sidelined for each practice during Week 15 prep while dealing with a foot/knee injury, which left him sidelined for Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs. However, it appears he'll ultimately miss just one game to this issue, as he should be ready to play against Week 15. Nelson has recorded 47 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception over 13 games this season, and he should reprise a starting role Saturday versus Tennessee.