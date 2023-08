Nelson signed a new contract that increases his maximum compensation from $4.5 million to $6.5 million, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 30-year-old cornerback held out of non-mandatory offseason minicamps but did not miss any training camp time. Nelson played in 15 games last year and recorded 52 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception. The ninth-year pro has started 99 of 113 career games and should continue that trend for the Texans in 2023.