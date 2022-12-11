Nelson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Nelson did not log a statistic before exiting in the first half. The eighth-year cornerback recorded 47 tackles, one sack, seven passes defended and a pick while playing almost every defensive snap over the first 12 games of the season. With Derek Stingley already inactive due to a hamstring injury, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King and Tremon Smith will serve as the Texans' only available cornerbacks.