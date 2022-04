Nelson agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nelson officially links up with Houston one day after visiting with the team. The veteran cornerback started in all 16 of his appearances with the Eagles in 2021, compiling 50 tackles (34 solo), seven pass breakups and one interception. He could be in the mix to open Week 1 as a starter on the perimeter.