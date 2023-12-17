site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-steven-nelson-officially-in | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Steven Nelson: Officially in
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nelson (wrist) is active Sunday against the Titans.
Nelson will suit up as expected and as previously reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read