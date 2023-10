Nelson recorded six tackles (five solo), one interception and one pass breakup in the Texans' Week 6 win over New Orleans Sunday.

Nelson is tied for the league lead with three interceptions through six weeks. He's also piled up 24 tackles and five pass breakups after six contests. Nelson has started 105 of the 107 games he's appeared in dating back to 2016 and is off to his hottest start to a season.