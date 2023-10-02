Nelson recorded four tackles and an interception in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4.

Nelson's first-quarter interception halted the Steelers' first drive and led to a field goal that increased Houston's lead to 10-0. The interception, his second, is something the cornerback prepared for by watching film, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Nelson made note of a 72-yard touchdown pass Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett threw to Calvin Austin in a Week 3 win over the Raiders. When Nelson noticed Austin again lined up on the left side on a second-and-18 play, he sensed the same route was coming. It was, and Nelson broke back and snagged the ball over Austin's reach.