Nelson recorded six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints in Week 3.

Nelson overcame a rough start to the game when he squelched New Orleans' final drive with a red-zone interception on fourth down. It was his third pick of the season. Prior to that, Nelson was part of the coverage that allowed a 34-yard touchdown pass, then was torched for a 51-yard catch by Rashid Shaheed. For the game, Nelson allowed a season-worst 110 yards and 22.0 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus. Despite the down day, Nelson is tied for 20th in coverage rankings among cornerbacks.