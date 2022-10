Nelson had two tackles and an interception in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 8.

Nelson set up Houston's first score, a field goal, when he picked off Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis, giving the offense the ball at the Tennessee 11-yard line. Nelson has played every snap this year and been targeted just 26 times (16 receptions) for 157 yards, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.