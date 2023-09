Nelson had an interception and recorded two tackles in Sunday's 25-9 loss to Baltimore.

Nelson thwarted the Ravens' second drive, which reached Houston's 16-yard line before Nelson undercut a Zay Flowers crossing route and picked off Lamar Jackson. It was the 10th career pick for Nelson, and it came during his 100th career NFL game. The nine-year veteran should be a happy camper after the Texans upgraded his contract at the start of training camp with a maximum value of $6.5 million.