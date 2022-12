Nelson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Nelson sustained an apparent ankle injury during the first half of this weekend's matchup versus Dallas, and it's since been revealed that he'll remain sidelined for the rest of the afternoon. With Derek Stingley (hamstring) already having been ruled out for Week 14, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King and Tremon Smith are slated to operate as Houston's only available cornerbacks for the time being.