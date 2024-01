Sims suffered a concussion in Saturday's divisional-round loss to Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sims scored the only touchdown of the game for Houston, returning a punt 67 yards for a score in the second quarter. He didn't record any targets in the passing game, however, and suffered a concussion during the contest. With the Texans eliminated from the postseason, Sims will look to get well as he heads into the offseason as a free agent.