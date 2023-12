The Texans elevated Sims from the practice squad Saturday.

This is Sims' first elevation since Week 12, but it's his third overall this season, meaning Houston will need to sign him to the active roster in order for him to suit up for the team after Week 15. In his two contests so far this season, the fifth-year wideout has tallied two catches on two targets for 25 yards. Sims could see more opportunity than usual Sunday if Nico Collins (calf) and/or Noah Brown (knee) aren't able to suit up.