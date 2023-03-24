The Texans are signing Sims to a contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Sims will join Houston after spending the last two seasons with the Steelers, bursting onto the scene as Pittsburgh's return-specialist in 2022. The wide receiver reeled in 14 catches for 104 yards on offense while coming to churn out 539 yards on kick and punt returns last season. Sims will likely operate in a similar role with the Texans in 2023.
