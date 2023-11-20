Sims caught both of his targets for 25 yards and returned two punts for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-16 win over Arizona in Week 11.

Sims made his season debut for the Texans, who were without Noah Brown (knee) for the game, and was targeted on both of his of offensive snaps. He was one of six active wide receivers, as Houston dressed just two tight ends. Sims, who had one of six C.J. Stroud pass completions that went for more than 20 yards, needs several injuries to elevate into a position where he could be a fantasy contributor.