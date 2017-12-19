Yates is expected to remain the Texans' starting quarterback over the team's final two games after head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that Tom Savage (concussion) is unlikely to play again this season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Savage remains in the concussion protocol and has yet to resume practicing since suffering the concussion in a Dec. 10 loss to the 49ers. While Savage could theoretically clear the protocol before the season ends, the nature of his concussion -- his hands and arms were twitching on the ground after he absorbed a hard hit from San Francisco's Elvis Dumervil -- and the Texans' improper handling of the matter would likely invite criticism if he was allowed to suit up again in 2017. As a result, Yates should remain in the starting role as the Texans play out the string in a losing season, though his performance in his first turn as starter in Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars doesn't offer much optimism about his fantasy prospects. Yates completed only 12 of 31 passes in that contest, finishing with 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception.