Texans' T.J. Yates: Expected to start Week 15
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien expects Yates to start Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Tom Savage already struggling and now placed in the concussion protocol, the Texans are prepared to turn to Yates for the hardest matchup a quarterback can have this season. Yates did complete 14 of 26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers, but he'll face a far more difficult test in Week 15 against a Jacksonville defense that's limited opponents to a 66.4 passer rating while piling up a league-high 47 sacks. It isn't quite clear if Savage is being benched, as O'Brien may just be assuming that the quarterback won't be healthy in time for Sunday's game.
