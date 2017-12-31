Texans' T.J. Yates: Mistake-free in Week 17 loss
Yates completed 14 of 24 passes for 137 yards in Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Colts.
Yates made his third start and didn't commit a turnover for the first time. He also had the Texans up at halftime. Those are the positive takeaways. In the second half, when the Colts have often folded this season, Yates was sacked for a safety and failed to lead the Texans on a scoring drive. Yates has been a dutiful solider on and off for the Texans since he was a fifth-round draft pick in 2011, but his future with the organization is murky. Pending good health, Deshaun Watson (knee) will be the starter in 2018, and Yates could hook on as a third-stringer or compete as a backup.
More News
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Overmatched in blowout loss•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Sidesteps concussion diagnosis•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Expected to start final two games•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Stifled by Jaguars defense•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Will start Sunday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...