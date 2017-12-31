Yates completed 14 of 24 passes for 137 yards in Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Colts.

Yates made his third start and didn't commit a turnover for the first time. He also had the Texans up at halftime. Those are the positive takeaways. In the second half, when the Colts have often folded this season, Yates was sacked for a safety and failed to lead the Texans on a scoring drive. Yates has been a dutiful solider on and off for the Texans since he was a fifth-round draft pick in 2011, but his future with the organization is murky. Pending good health, Deshaun Watson (knee) will be the starter in 2018, and Yates could hook on as a third-stringer or compete as a backup.