Texans' T.J. Yates: Overmatched in blowout loss
Yates completed seven of 16 passes for 83 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding an 11-yard scramble and losing one of three fumbles in Monday's 34-6 loss to Pittsburgh.
Yates gifted his opponents a Christmas victory with this atrocious performance, also taking six sacks and exiting briefly to get tested for a concussion at one point. He got two tries to throw the ball into the end zone from Pittsburgh's one-yard line in the second quarter, but threw an incompletion before getting intercepted on fourth down. The Steelers drove the ball down for a touchdown to make it 17-0 on the ensuing possession, then turned Yates over on a sack-fumble three plays later to effectively put the game away. At least his garbage-time, three-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins in the fourth quarter made the star receiver's fantasy owners happy.
