The Texans will sign Yates to a contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After losing star rookie Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL during Thursday's practice, the Texans are slated to add both Yates and Matt McGloin to their quarterback mix. Meanwhile, Tom Savage is on track to start Sunday's game against the Colts, meaning one of McGloin or Yates will likely be inactive for the contest. Yates last NFL appearances came with Houston in 2015, with the North Carolina product completing 49 percent of his passes and tossing three touchdowns against one interception in four games.