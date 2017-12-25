Texans' T.J. Yates: Sidesteps concussion diagnosis
Yates avoided a concussion during Monday's game versus the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Yates was knocked from the game after getting sacked for a fourth time near the end of the first. After a lengthy evaluation, he was cleared of any symptoms and returned to the sideline. A short time after he was given the thumbs up, his backup, Taylor Heinicke, left the game under similar circumstances and will be beholden to the protocol for head injuries. On a positive note, Yates is back under center for the Texans.
