Texans' T.J. Yates: Stifled by Jaguars defense
Yates completed 12 of 31 pass attempts for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Yates struggled to get going against the ferocious Jacksonville defense and had just 31 yards to his name at the half. He connected a couple of times with DeAndre Hopkins as the latter capped off an 81-yard drive with a touchdown in the third quarter, but that represented all of the scoring the visitors would do on the day. Yates fared much better in his season debut against a lesser 49ers defense, but his performance against a quality opponent this week doesn't bode well for next Monday's game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Expected to start final two games•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Will start Sunday•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Expected to start Week 15•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Throws two scores after replacing Savage•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Works with first-team offense•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Assigned backup duties•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.