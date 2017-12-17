Yates completed 12 of 31 pass attempts for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Yates struggled to get going against the ferocious Jacksonville defense and had just 31 yards to his name at the half. He connected a couple of times with DeAndre Hopkins as the latter capped off an 81-yard drive with a touchdown in the third quarter, but that represented all of the scoring the visitors would do on the day. Yates fared much better in his season debut against a lesser 49ers defense, but his performance against a quality opponent this week doesn't bode well for next Monday's game against the Steelers.