Texans' T.J. Yates: Throws two scores after replacing Savage
Yates completed 14 of 26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns while adding 31 yards on three scrambles after replacing Tom Savage (concussion) in the second quarter of Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.
Both of Yates' touchdowns unsurprisingly came on passes to DeAndre Hopkins, as the star wide receiver was unaffected by the quarterback change. Savage appeared to pass the concussion protocol and returned to the sideline with his helmet on, but the team opted to leave Yates in there. Based on that development, don't discount the possibility of Yates starting next week in Jacksonville regardless of Savage's status. Given how well Jacksonville's pass defense has played, neither quarterback would make for an appealing option in that matchup.
