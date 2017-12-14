Texans' T.J. Yates: Will start Sunday
Yates will start against Jacksonville this week after Tom Savage (concussion) was ruled out, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Yates replaced Savage last week and engineered a couple of long touchdown drives, but it will be a different story Sunday when he faces the league's top-ranked passing defense.
