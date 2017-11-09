Yates took some reps with the first-team offense Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tom Savage is expected to start Sunday against the Rams, but by having Yates work with the ones, head coach Bill O'Brien is signalling that he won't put up too long with a struggling starter. Savage, who was pulled after one half in the season opener, did not fare well for the first three quarters in last week's loss to Indianapolis, a team with one of the worst defenses in the NFL.