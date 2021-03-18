site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-tae-davis-moves-to-houston | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Tae Davis: Moves to Houston
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis signed with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis served in a special-teams role for the Browns last season, making nine tackles in coverage. The 24-year-old will likely handle a similar role in Houston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a trip to the 2022 Final Four & a Nissan Rogue.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read