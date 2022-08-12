Davis (undisclosed) was a participant during Houston's training camp practice Saturday, John Harris of the team's official site reports.
Davis re-signed with the Texans in February after sitting out the entirety of the 2021 regular season on the team's injured reserve list. The 25-year-old's undisclosed injury status now seems to be cleared up after he was involved in multiple high-collision plays during Saturday's practice, according to Harris. Davis played 212 snaps on special teams over 13 games with Cleveland in 2020, and he should leverage this experience while pushing for a reserve role with Houston this preseason.