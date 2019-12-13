Play

Jones (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Titans.

Jones logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a shot at retaking the field after a one-game absence. If he's able to play, Jones will serve as the No. 3 running back in Houston's backfield.

