Texans' Taiwan Jones: Gets start in preseason opener
Jones rushed seven times for 28 yards and added an 11-yard catch on his lone target while also losing a fumble in Thursday's 28-26 preseason opening loss to the Packers.
Jones got the start in this one and turned in a serviceable performance. He's among the front runners for the No. 3 running back job behind Lamar Miller and the newly acquired Duke Johnson, but Jones is far from a lock to make the Texans' roster, so he'll need to play well over the remainder of preseason and make sure to avoid putting the ball on the ground again.
