Texans' Taiwan Jones: Has one (important) touch in win
Jones caught his lone target for 34 yards in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over Buffalo.
Jones, who played just two snaps on offense, arguably had the most important catch of the game on his only touch. In overtime, quarterback Deshaun Watson miraculously escaped a sack and then found Jones, who had made himself available along the sideline. All 34 yards of Jones' reception came after the catch, and he put the Texans in business deep in Buffalo territory. Two plays later, Ka'imi Fairbairn successfully booted a game-winning 28-yard field goal to send Houston to the divisional round against the Chiefs in Kansas City. It was Jones' first postseason catch, which became the second-longest postseason reception in overtime in NFL history.
