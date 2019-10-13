Jones (hip) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

Jones had been limited during practice all week while tending to the hip injury, as the injury will keep him out at least a week. The veteran has yet to record an offensive statistic this season, so his absence won't effect the offense too much. Buddy Howell will be deployed as the team's third-string back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories