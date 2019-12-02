Play

Jones won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots after suffering a hamstring injury.

Jones' role comes primarily on special teams, so this news shouldn't have much if any effect on Houston's offense. Hamstring injuries are often tough to rehab from, but a further update on Jones' status sometime after the game should help clear up his status moving forward.

