Texans' Taiwan Jones: Lands in Houston
Jones signed a contract with the Texans on Monday, Field Yates of ESPNreports.
Jones appeared in six games with the Bills in 2018 as the team's special-teams captain before landing on injured reserve due to a neck injury. Now healthy, the 30-year-old projects to hold a role on special teams, assuming he makes the 53-man roster.
