Texans' Taiwan Jones: Looks to stick with Texans
Jones is competing for backup slotting behind Lamar Miller following the release of D'Onta Foreman, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Jones isn't a bruising back like Jones, but for now there's a wide open competition for depth chart positioning behind Miller and Jones could stick around thanks to his special-teams prowess.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and tells what you should care about.
-
WR Preview: State of the position
2018 was one of the best years ever for wide receivers. Can things get even better in 2019?...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...