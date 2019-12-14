Play

Jones (hamstring) won't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Jones will miss his second straight game. The third-string running back hasn't recorded an offensive snap this year, but Buddy Howell will work as the main reserve option behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. Jones will aim to get healthy for Week 16's clash against Tampa Bay.

