Texans' Taiwan Jones: Packing bags for Buffalo
Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Jones will provide the Bills with key versatility, both as a special-teams ace and as a depth running back. He'll join a murky backfield behind Devin Singletary, as Frank Gore and Senorise Perry both stand to part ways with Buffalo in free agency.
