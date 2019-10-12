Texans' Taiwan Jones: Questionable for Week 6
Jones is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a hip injury.
Jones has been limited in practice all week, indicating that his availability for Sunday could come down to a game-time decision. Even if Jones does suit up, he's not likely to make an impact in the box score, as he has not recorded an offensive statistic so far this season.
