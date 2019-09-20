Play

Jones (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Jones is in danger of missing his second straight game after being a limited participant in practice all week. The 31-year-old only contributed on special teams in the season opener, and he's expected to continue a similar role behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson once healthy.

