Jones (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones missed this past Sunday's game after suffering an elbow injury during practice. He still worked as a limited participant leading up to that contest, so his limited designation isn't exactly a positive sign. Nevertheless, Jones has two more practices to prove he's ready to go. If he can shake the injury, expect him to make most of his contributions as a return man.

