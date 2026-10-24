Dell (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Dell thus has a chance to log his first game action since he suffered a serious left knee injury Dec. 21, 2024 that included a dislocated kneecap and multiple ligament tears. The Texans' receiving corps is in a much different state this time around, with Marvin Harrison, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte all vying for reps behind No. 1 option Nico Collins. Where Dell may stand behind Collins remains to be seen, assuming the former is active for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.