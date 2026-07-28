Texans' Tank Dell: Avoids PUP list to start camp

Dell (knee) won't start training camp on the PUP list, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While it remains to be seen how much Dell will be able to do in practice once training camp starts, avoiding the PUP list a good sign for the wideout as he makes his way back from a serious knee injury. The 2023 third-rounder hasn't seen game action since the 2024 season, so he figures to be eased in slowly, in any case. For now, Dell remains a speculative fantasy option, but he could move up draft boards in the coming weeks if he looks sharp in training camp.