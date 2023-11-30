Dell (calf) returned to practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Dell wasn't on the field for the early part of practice that was open to the media, but the rookie wideout was eventually able to take the field. The Texans will release their second Week 13 injury report later Thursday, when it will be known whether Dell practiced as a full or limited participant. Houston listed Dell as a non-participant on Wednesday's report, but head coach DeMeco Ryans is optimistic about the receiver's chances of playing through the calf issue this Sunday versus Denver, per James Palmer of NFL Network.