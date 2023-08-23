Dell, who was held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins due to hamstring and back tightness, was present for practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson notes that Dell not playing in the contest was a precautionary measure, with the 2023 third-rounder's presence at practice supporting that notion. As the coming season approaches, Dell and Noah Brown, among others, are competing for slotting behind the Texans' presumed top two WRs, Robert Woods and Nico Collins. If Dell ends up claiming a key role early on this season he could emerge as a fantasy sleeper, but with rookie C.J. Stroud trending toward being the Texans' Week 1 starting QB, it's plausible that the team's offense could tilt toward the run in the early stages of the coming campaign.