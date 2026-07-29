Texans' Tank Dell: Being ramped up

Dell (knee) will be held out of full-team reps to open training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell's limitations are no surprise, though it is encouraging that he was able to avoid the active/PUP list to kick off camp. Wilson reports that Dell will work on the side during Wednesday's practice, and for the early portion of training camp. It remains to be seen when Dell will be cleared for full-team work, but the wideout's recovery from his multi-ligament knee injury continues to look encouraging.