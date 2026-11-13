Dell (hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, while teammate Marvin Harrison (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Last week, Dell caught four passes for 104 yards and a TD in a 44-22 win over the Chargers, leading Houston in targets (nine) in his second game back from a lengthy absence. His snap share (45 percent) and route share (55 percent) were less encouraging, but Dell and Kayshon Boutte are candidates for more playing time with Harrison out for at least one week.