Dell is expected to handle an expanded role after the Texans placed on Noah Brown (groin) was injured reserve Wednesday.

Brown will miss a minimum of four games, which may pave the way for Dell to play consistently in three-receiver sets alongside Robert Woods and Nico Collins. However, the potential return of John Metchie (hamstring) in Week 2 could further alter the pecking order at wideout. In his NFL debut against the Ravens last weekend, Dell had three catches for 34 yards while playing 37 offensive snaps, compared to 52 snaps for Brown. Dell had a productive preseason, and the diminutive rookie has a nice opportunity in front of him, beginning with Sunday's game against the Colts.