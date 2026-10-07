The Texans designated Dell (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The move opens Dell's 21-day practice window, so he should be back on the field sometime in the next three weeks. Houston's offense is devoid of speed and playmaking ability outside of Nico Collins, but it's also unclear if Dell is going to be the same player he was before suffering his gruesome knee injury late in the 2024 season. He's a total unknown at this point and will compete for snaps and targets with the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson once he returns to action.