The Texans ruled Dell (ankle) out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

As expected, Dell won't be able to return to the second half of the Week 13 contest after he was carted off the field upon injuring his left ankle on Dameon Pierce's three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Before his departure, Dell didn't draw any targets in the passing game. Dell had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday due to a calf injury, but he'll now be tending to a new health concern heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Jets on Dec. 10.